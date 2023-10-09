Birthday Club
IHSAA Releases brackets for annual H.S. Football Sectionals, Sunday night
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday, October 13, is the final week of the IHSAA football regular season. That means the playoffs start, the following Friday, October 20. So, Sunday night, was the sectional bracket draw, as teams found out who they’ll face, in their sectional opener.

CLASS 5A - SECTIONAL 16

North at Floyd Central

Castle at New Albany

CLASS 4A - SECTIONAL 24

Bedford No. Lawrence at Harrison

Boonville at Reitz

Memorial at Central

Jasper at Bosse

CLASS 3A - SECTIONAL 30

Pike Central at Princeton

Vincennes Lincoln at Owen Valley

Mount Vernon at Gibson Southern

West Vigo at Washington

CLASS 3A - SECTIONAL 32

Scottsburg at North Harrison

Salem at Madison

Charlestown at Heritage Hills

Corydon Central at Southridge

CLASS 2A - SECTIONAL 40

North Posey at Perry Central

Mater Dei at Tell City

Mitchell at Forest Park

Crawford Co. at Paoli

CLASS 1A - SECTIONAL 48

South Spencer welcomes in Springs Valley, while Tecumseh will host North Daviess

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

