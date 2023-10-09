IHSAA Releases brackets for annual H.S. Football Sectionals, Sunday night
INDIANPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday, October 13, is the final week of the IHSAA football regular season. That means the playoffs start, the following Friday, October 20. So, Sunday night, was the sectional bracket draw, as teams found out who they’ll face, in their sectional opener.
CLASS 5A - SECTIONAL 16
North at Floyd Central
Castle at New Albany
CLASS 4A - SECTIONAL 24
Bedford No. Lawrence at Harrison
Boonville at Reitz
Memorial at Central
Jasper at Bosse
CLASS 3A - SECTIONAL 30
Pike Central at Princeton
Vincennes Lincoln at Owen Valley
Mount Vernon at Gibson Southern
West Vigo at Washington
CLASS 3A - SECTIONAL 32
Scottsburg at North Harrison
Salem at Madison
Charlestown at Heritage Hills
Corydon Central at Southridge
CLASS 2A - SECTIONAL 40
North Posey at Perry Central
Mater Dei at Tell City
Mitchell at Forest Park
Crawford Co. at Paoli
CLASS 1A - SECTIONAL 48
South Spencer welcomes in Springs Valley, while Tecumseh will host North Daviess
