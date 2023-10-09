Birthday Club
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Kaytlen Sha Dossett(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville parents are charged in the death of their baby, after police say fentanyl and other drugs were found in his system.

Records show Kaytlen Sha Dossett and Taylor Mitchell Fischer are facing several neglect charges, including neglect causing death.

Warrants were issued for both Friday, and Dossett was booked Monday afternoon.

She’s being held on a quarter of a million dollars bond.

So far, Fischer has not been booked.

Dossett’s arrest affidavit shows she found her baby unresponsive on September 11.

During the investigation, police say meth, marijuana, and other drugs were found in reach of the child, as well as other siblings.

Police say Dossett told them she went to the store, and when she came back, the baby was abnormally tired.

Officers say Dossett after she put him to sleep, she admitted to smoking marijuana with him in the room.

They say drug tests show marijuana in her system, but several other drugs like meth and fentanyl were in Fischer’s system.

As for the baby, police say substances like fentanyl and naloxone were in his system.

Naloxone is also known as Narcan, a drug used to treat overdoses.

There’s an online obituary for the couple’s 11-month-old baby, Carson Fischer.

It says he died unexpectedly at his home on September 11.

Carsen Taylor Fischer
Carsen Taylor Fischer(Pierre Funeral Home)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

