EVPL Seasons of Sharing Initiative hosting virtual blood drive

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Seasons of Sharing initiative is continuing with their “Sleeves Up: Virtual Blood Donation Drive”.

According to a release, that is set to happen Sunday, October 15, and continue through Saturday, October 28.

Officials say the event is to encourage everyone to pledge to donate blood, with a goal of 40 donations.

“Just as people it our community turn to the library for resources, so many turn to the American Red Cross for resources like blood,” EVPL CEO Scott Kinney said. “By bringing awareness and encouraging donation pledges, we hope to support the work done by our local American Red ross and their impact nationwide.”

A release shows donations may be pledged online and then made at any time and location convenient for you during the duration of the campaign.

If you are unable to pledge a donation, monetary donations can also be made to the American Red Cross.

