Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Police to receive 25 AEDs from HeartSaver

(NBC15)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police will receive 25 additional automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from HeartSaver, a program of Deaconess Foundation.

According to a press release, police will receive the AEDs on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Evansville Police Department.

The AEDs will be placed in police vehicles that do not currently have one.

These life-saving devices can increase survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest victims by providing defibrillation as early as possible.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival
TAMARA DELISA STARKS
Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
West Side Nut Club Half Pot total reaches all time high Saturday

Latest News

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash
Get your ‘pink patch’ from Henderson Police
Get your ‘pink patch’ from Henderson Police
Car Crash
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash