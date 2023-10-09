Evansville Police to receive 25 AEDs from HeartSaver
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police will receive 25 additional automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from HeartSaver, a program of Deaconess Foundation.
According to a press release, police will receive the AEDs on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Evansville Police Department.
The AEDs will be placed in police vehicles that do not currently have one.
These life-saving devices can increase survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest victims by providing defibrillation as early as possible.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.