Evansville Police to receive 25 AEDs from HeartSaver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police will receive 25 additional automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from HeartSaver, a program of Deaconess Foundation.

According to a press release, police will receive the AEDs on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Evansville Police Department.

The AEDs will be placed in police vehicles that do not currently have one.

These life-saving devices can increase survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest victims by providing defibrillation as early as possible.

