New Year’s Day murder trial pushed back

Brandon Francis Schaefer
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A murder trial in Evansville that was set for December, has been moved to next April.

A hearing was held for Brandon Schaefer Monday, where the new date was set for April 22.

Schaefer is accused of shooting Todd Roll in the head on New Year’s Day, then calling 911 to report it.

It happened behind a theater on North Third Avenue.

Police say Schaefer told them he did it because he simply “wanted to kill someone.”

