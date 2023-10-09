New Year’s Day murder trial pushed back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A murder trial in Evansville that was set for December, has been moved to next April.

A hearing was held for Brandon Schaefer Monday, where the new date was set for April 22.

Schaefer is accused of shooting Todd Roll in the head on New Year’s Day, then calling 911 to report it.

It happened behind a theater on North Third Avenue.

Police say Schaefer told them he did it because he simply “wanted to kill someone.”

