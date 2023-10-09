Birthday Club
Driver killed in fiery Webster Co. crash

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A driver was killed in a late Sunday night crash in Webster County.

Deputies say it happened on I-69 just south of the Sebree exit.

They say a vehicle was heading south, when the driver left the road, crossed the median and the northbound lanes, then hit a guardrail several times and an embankment.

Deputies say when the car landed, it caught fire, and the driver was trapped.

Nobody else was in the car.

Deputies do believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

They are working to identify the driver.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

