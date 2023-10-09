Birthday Club
Chemo Buddies sharing resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in the Tri-State, the organization “Chemo Buddies” is giving hope and encouragement to those undergoing treatment.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby caught up with the founder of Chemo Buddies, Jill Kincaid to learn more about the organization.

You can watch that live interview in the video above.

To learn more about Chemo Buddies, and resources they offer, you can visit their website here.

