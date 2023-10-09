Castle Band Half Pot winning ticket number announced

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning ticket number for the Castle Band Half Pot has officially been announced.

The half pot winning ticket number is 33045530.

The total amount of the half pot this year came out to $120,015.

[Previous Story: Castle High School band holds Half Pot fundraiser]

This is the fourth year of the Castle Band Half Pot.

The money raised will go towards helping the band travel to Indianapolis for various competitions.

There will be directions on the Castle Band website on how to claim your ticket if you won the half pot.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.