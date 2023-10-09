Breezy & Cool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We experienced our coolest weekend since early May. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal in the upper 60s to 70-degrees. The normal high temperature is 73-degrees. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and chilly as temps drop into the lower 40s.

Tuesday, sunny skies as highs temps climb to 70-degrees. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, a surging warm front will spike high temps to near 80-degrees behind breezy southerly winds. There is a 20% chance of showers during the morning then clearing skies during the afternoon. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-50s.

