Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Beyond the Mountain Top’: MLK Celebration coming to Victory Theatre

‘Beyond the Mountain Top’: MLK Celebration coming to Victory Theatre
‘Beyond the Mountain Top’: MLK Celebration coming to Victory Theatre(Victory Theatre)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Victory Theatre and the Evansville African American Museum are bringing “Beyond the Mountain Top” to Evansville.

The event is a powerful celebration of Dr. King’s Legacy and the ongoing fight for equality and justice.

This night of unity will feature speakers, a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr, and local musicians. Local performers include DJ Chidi, Georgia Funkadelic, Bob Green, Dekar, Monte Skelton, Gina Moore, and BG3.

The event is set for January 12 at the Victory Theatre.

A release shows tickets will start at $25, and go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ford Center Ticket Office or www.Ticketmaster.com.

Officials say proceeds will benefit the African American Museum.

According to a release, the concert will kick off a week of community events from locations around the city which will include many community partners.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival
TAMARA DELISA STARKS
Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested
West Side Nut Club Half Pot total reaches all time high Saturday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

Mesker Park’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ starts this weekend
Several school marching bands make it to Semi-State
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Gibson County
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Gibson Co.
Chemo Buddies sharing resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Chemo Buddies sharing resources for Breast Cancer Awareness Month