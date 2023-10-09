‘Beyond the Mountain Top’: MLK Celebration coming to Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Victory Theatre and the Evansville African American Museum are bringing “Beyond the Mountain Top” to Evansville.

The event is a powerful celebration of Dr. King’s Legacy and the ongoing fight for equality and justice.

This night of unity will feature speakers, a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr, and local musicians. Local performers include DJ Chidi, Georgia Funkadelic, Bob Green, Dekar, Monte Skelton, Gina Moore, and BG3.

The event is set for January 12 at the Victory Theatre.

A release shows tickets will start at $25, and go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ford Center Ticket Office or www.Ticketmaster.com.

Officials say proceeds will benefit the African American Museum.

According to a release, the concert will kick off a week of community events from locations around the city which will include many community partners.

