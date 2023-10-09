3 arrested after drugs found in Webster County home

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say three people were arrested after they found drugs in a home.

According to a Facebook post, Sheriff William Braden and a deputy were dispatched to a home on Coffman Street in Slaughters on Saturday.

They say the call originally came in for a dispute. While investigating the complaint, it was reported that there was drug use happening in the house.

Deputies say Roger Gibson gave them consent to search his room.

That’s when authorities say they found marijuana and meth.

Deputies say they got a search warrant for Caitlin Frazier and Casey Piscitelli’s room and found more marijuana, meth, and paraphernalia.

All were taken to the Webster County Jail and are facing drug charges.

