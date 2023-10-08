Birthday Club
West Side Nut Club winning Half Pot numbers announced

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning numbers have officially been announced for this year’s West Side Nut Club Half Pot.

The winning numbers are as follows: D-2627466

The Half Pot hit a milestone Saturday becoming the highest total amount in Fall Festival history with $1,823,320.

The winner will get half the money, which would be just over $911,000.

The federal tax on lottery winnings is 24 percent, the IRS takes another 13 percent, so the winner will be left with $574,000.

