Webster County crash sends 2 to the hospital with serious injuries

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Thursday in Webster County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., deputies received a call of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Route 56 West and Little Zion-Tilden Road in the Tilden area of the county.

Investigators revealed the accident involved three people, two of which were reportedly had critical injuries. Officials say the victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Evansville.

According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believed their vehicle was eastbound on SR 56 when it left the right shoulder of the road.

Deputies say the vehicle drove through a grassy area before striking a parked semi-trailer and crashing into a large tree.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing and names are not being released at this time.

