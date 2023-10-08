Thomas Moore rallies late, to take down KWC on the gridiron

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Up 28-16 midway through the third quarter, the Panthers looked as though they would roll into next week with another win under their belt. Thomas More wouldn’t let that happen, as they rattled off 20 unanswered points to win the game 36-28.

With the win the Saints move to 4-2 (3-1 G-MAC), while Wesleyan falls to 3-3 (2-2 G-MAC).

Things couldn’t have gone better for the Panthers at the start, as Christian Arrambide capped off a 10-play, 80 yard drive with an 11 yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a quick 7-0 lead. The defense held strong to close the quarter, and Wesleyan went led 7-0 after one.

On the Panthers second drive of the game, Arrambide found Camden Williams for a big 27 yard touchdown reception, putting the Panthers up 14-0 with 12 minutes to go in the half. TMU answered, goin on a big 12-play, 87 yard drive that ended in a touchdown of their own. After a failed two-point conversion, Wesleyan still led 14-6 with 6:27 left in the half. After a failed drive from the home side, Thomas More’s Rae’Von Vaden connected with Evan Brown for a 79 yard touchdown reception, quickly making it just a 14-13 game. A three-and-out from the Panthers gave the Saints another opportunity, and they didn’t squander it. Kicker Brooks Curran hit a 49 yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the half to give TMU what they thought would be a halftime lead of 16-14. A squib kick didn’t go Thomas More’s way, and a Jaylin Bross return and a TMU false start put the Panthers at their own 49 yard line. Quick offense has worked out well for the Panthers this season, and it did here. A big 26 yard completion to Landon Newman keep the drive alive, then Arrambide hit Williams in the end zone with just two seconds remaining in the half to give Wesleyan a 21-16 lead at halftime.

At the half, the Kentucky Wesleyan Student Advisory Committee, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, honored Kid Baylor with a trip to Disneyworld. KWC SAAC was able to make this happen due to raising over $10,000 for Make-A-Wish last year.

Just like the first half, Wesleyan opened up with a score. This time is was Arrambide to tailback Jatorian Dillard, as they connected for a six yard touchdown pass just five minutes into the half. The Saints’ next drive was stopped when Bishop Byrd forced a fumble, and Kajuan Hardesty recovered it to give possession back to the Panthers. Wesleyan failed to move the ball on their drive, and a penalty on the kickoff gave the Saints’ great field position yet again. This time they capitalized, scoring to make it 28-23 Wesleyan. A fumble gave the ball back to Thomas More, and they hit a late field goal to make it 28-26 Panthers at the end of three.

Nothing seemed to go right for Wesleyan in the fourth quarter, as Thomas More got key stops on defense, hit a field goal, and took a fumble recovery 38 yards for a touchdown. The Panthers failed to answer, and TMU took the game 36-28.

Christian Arrambide went 20-for-34 with 344 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the game. Khia Sherrard led with five catches for 111 yards, while Camden Williams’ two scores now give him six on the year. Bishop Byrd led with 11 total tackles, followed by John Purdy with nine. In his first game back from injury, Damario Foster recorded six tackles, including one TFL for three yards.

The Panthers will hit the road next week as they travel to Hillsdale, Michigan, to take on the Hillsdale Chargers. HC is coming off a 35-21 loss to G-MAC leaders Tiffin earlier today. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

