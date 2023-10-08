Birthday Club
Mt. Carmel Girls Golf wins Third Straight state title

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DECATUR, IL. (WFIE) - Mount Carmel girls golf is a force to be reckoned with, in the Land of Lincoln. The Golden Aces have won the last two state championships, in Illinois’ class 1A, and they did it again today.

Mount Carmel girls golf gets the three-peat -- its third straight state title -- by a whopping 36 strokes, over second place, Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Individually, sophomores Zeme Moore and Miley Kennard led the Golden Aces. Moore takes second place, with +5 for the two days, while Miley Kennard got sixth place, with +8. Congrats to them on another state title!

