Fall Festival begins to wind down with two parades on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last day of the Fall Festival featured two fun parades to help close out the event.

The first parade up was the Pet Parade. It started on West Franklin Street and ended past the main stage.

The parade featured all breeds of dogs in all kinds of costumes. A few chickens and horses made the cut too.

The Fall Festival Main Parade began at 4:30 p.m. with some of our 14 News crew members walking in the parade.

About 100 other groups also participated in the parade featuring marching bands, and of course, floats.

Although it was fun for those both in the parade and people watching, it was also a contest.

Floats were judged on their creativity.

The top five floats win a cash prize, with first place walking away with $2,000.

