Evansville woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 53-year-old Evansville woman spent the night in jail after police say she stabbed a man several times with a kitchen knife.

Saturday night, Evansville Police officers were called to the 2200 block of Harding Avenue for an assault.

Officers arrived and found a man with multiple stab wounds on his back, arm and a stab wound on his head.

The victim told officers he and the suspect, Tamara Starks, were arguing over car keys when the incident happened.

Both the victim and a witness described the weapon as a large butcher knife with a black handle and swirls on the blade.

According to an affidavit, Starks claims she only punched the victim and says the stab wounds were there before she hit him.

Starks was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $5,000 bond. She faces charges of Battery Committed with a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery - Adult Know Presence of Child Less than 16.

