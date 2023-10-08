Birthday Club
EPD: Convicted felon arrested for bringing handgun to Fall Festival

KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL
KRISTOPHER CHRISTIAN TRAMILL(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A convicted felon is behind bars again after police say he brought a gun to the Fall Festival on its final night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., overwatch officers spotted people throwing punches and pulling at each other near the funnel cake stand.

Officers broke up the fight and spoke with everyone involved. According to an affidavit, the fight started after Kristopher Tramill cut in front of the line and someone called him out for it.

EPD officers say they felt a firearm in the bag Tramill was carrying so they searched it and found a 9mm handgun.

The affidavit states that Tramill is a “serious violent felon” and has been convicted for robbery. Tramill was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held on $2,500 bond.

