Cool and sunny Monday and Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning was our coldest in more than five months as we dipped into the upper 30s to low 40s. Our temperatures then climbed into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight will be partly cloudy, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Our temperatures will not be quite as chilly as last night. We will gradually fall back out of the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s by early Monday morning.

Any remaining clouds will clear early Monday, and most of the day will be sunny. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s Monday afternoon. Monday night will be clear and calm with lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, then our next weather system will bring temperature changes and rain chances for the second half of the week.

A warm front will swing through the Tri-State on Wednesday. That will bring us a chance of a few scattered showers, mainly Wednesday morning, but it will also usher in a shot of warm air from the south-southwest. That will push our high temperatures into the upper 70s Wednesday and upper 70s to low 80s Thursday.

I think Thursday will probably be dry, but the cold front from that same low pressure system will then pass through our region on Friday. Rain seems likely and a few thunderstorms may be possible Friday. That cold front will also cause a drop in our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s Friday but will only make it into the low 60s next weekend.

