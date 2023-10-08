Cleanup begins after another successful Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 102 years down and many more to go! Crews are beginning to clean West Franklin Street after another fun and eventful West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Large crowds came out on the festival’s final day to eat fried foods, check out the festival rides and watch parade floats drive by.

This year’s festival was marked by another historic milestone for the Nut Club’s Half Pot.

On the last day, it reached a staggering record-breaking total of more than $1.8 million dollars. The winning numbers will be announced later today.

