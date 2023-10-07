Birthday Club
Wings Over Western Kentucky Air Show returns to Madisonville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the 2023 Wings Over Western Kentucky Air Show returned to Hopkins County.

The event features a wide variety of vintage military aircraft, World War II warbirds, and aerobatic performers.

The flying display started at 1 p.m. and everything is happening at the Madisonville Regional Airport.

The event is free to attend.

