West Side Nut Club Half Pot total reaches all time high Saturday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Half Pot hit a new milestone Saturday as the highest half pot total ever.

According to a press release, this year’s half pot has already surpassed 2022′s half pot total, as of 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

Last year’s total came out to be $1,639,870, at the time being the largest total in half pot history.

Tickets for the half pot are on sale until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The winner of the half pot will be announced Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

