West Side Nut Club Half Pot total reaches all time high Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Half Pot hit a new milestone Saturday as the highest half pot total ever.

According to a press release, this year’s half pot has already surpassed 2022′s half pot total, as of 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

Last year’s total came out to be $1,639,870, at the time being the largest total in half pot history.

Tickets for the half pot are on sale until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The winner of the half pot will be announced Sunday.

