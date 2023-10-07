Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. holds drive-by vaccine clinic at Ivy Tech Community College

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Vanderburgh County Health Department had their first drive-by flu vaccine clinic at Ivy Tech Community College.

They were there from 8 a.m. to noon and accepted walk-ins, or rather, drive ins.

All you had to do was check in and tell the nurses which arm you wanted them to stick the needle in.

One health department supervisor John Dunn says he recommends that everyone get the vaccine.

“We’re just trying to make it as accessible as possible,” said Dunn. “Flu is a very potentially dangerous communicable disease. It is very easily prevented. The flu vaccine gives very good coverage to at least make it less dangerous. It doesn’t automatically prevent you from getting it but it makes it less dangerous and less possible to kill you.”

According to the CDC, flu season can end as late as May.

If you missed this clinic, you can find other places to get your flu by clicking here.

