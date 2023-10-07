Birthday Club
South Carolina murder suspect caught in Vanderburgh Co.

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man wanted in a murder investigation in South Carolina has been caught and is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail, according to jail records.

He was booked late Friday night.

According to reporting from our sister station WRDW, Johnathan Torell Kelly is the suspect in the homicide of Ronnie Crawford of Varnville, South Carolina.

Police say Kelly was wanted on several charges, including homicide and kidnapping.

Earlier this week, 14 News reported authorities were searching for Kelly near Lawrenceville, IL.

At this point, the circumstances behind his arrest are unknown.

14 News has reached out to several agencies to learn more information.

According to jail records, Kelly lives in Evansville.

Jail officials tell us he is being held for officials in South Carolina, where he is wanted for murder.

Johnathan Torell Kelly's booking photo in Vanderburgh County.
Johnathan Torell Kelly's booking photo in Vanderburgh County.(Vanderburgh County Jail)

