Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night. (Source: KAIT | Paragould School District)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A military father is back with his daughter after returning home and surprising her during a high school football game.

Staff Sergeant Wallace met his daughter, cheerleader Neveah Wallace, on the field shortly before the Paragould-Nettleton game Friday night.

The Paragould School District shared a video of the special moment.

Wallace has served our country for 20 years with tours in South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and others.

The staff sergeant is now back home with his family.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Xavier Washington
EPD: Argument over drugs leads to shooting on W. Virginia St. in Evansville
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Teen surprises crying toddler with act of kindness
Teen surprises crying toddler with act of kindness
David Huffines
Kid caught at school with marijuana leads to man’s arrest
Fall Festival illuminates the night sky
Half Pot reaches million-dollar milestone despite dreary Fall Festival weather

Latest News

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing backlash at school for dancing at a party
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Israeli ambulance service says 100 dead in Hamas’ surprise attack in southern Israel
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the sideline during an NFL football game between the...
Roger Goodell says NFL may add new international host for game in 2024
Johnathan Torell Kelly's booking photo in Vanderburgh County.
South Carolina murder suspect caught in Vanderburgh Co.