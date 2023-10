PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Lyles Station Historic School and Museum will be hosting a corn maze each weekend during October.

They invite you to get lost inside over 10 acres of Indiana corn, pick a pumpkin and take a hayride.

The corn maze will be open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 1pm. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

