Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Henderson Lions Club hosts annual Arts and Crafts Festival over the weekend

Henderson Lions Club hosts annual Arts and Crafts Festival over the weekend
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, hundreds of people showed up to the Henderson Lions Club annual Arts and Crafts Festival.

The event was held at Audubon Park and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The festival featured local artists selling handmade crafts and decor, holiday gifts and food trucks.

Admission to the festival is free and parking is $5.

Makenzie Barnes from Louisville went for the first time to this event with no expectations, but is glad she went.

“It’s a beautiful day, perfect fall weather,” said Barnes. “We’re walking around looking at the craft fair and eating some kettle corn. I would say it’s nice, the weather is really making it better. I’m sure going to come back next year.”

If you missed the festival Saturday, the booths and food trucks will open again Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Torell Kelly's booking photo in Vanderburgh County.
South Carolina murder suspect caught in Vanderburgh Co.
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
18-year-old Xavier Washington
EPD: Argument over drugs leads to shooting on W. Virginia St. in Evansville
Teen surprises crying toddler with act of kindness
Teen surprises crying toddler with act of kindness
David Huffines
Kid caught at school with marijuana leads to man’s arrest

Latest News

Fall Festival winds down with parade on Saturday
Fall Festival begins to wind down with two parades on Saturday
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. holds drive-by vaccine clinic at Ivy Tech Community College
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. holds drive-by vaccine clinic at Ivy Tech Community College
‘Wings Over Western Kentucky’ airshow coming to Madisonville
Wings Over Western Kentucky Air Show returns to Madisonville
Structure catches fire in Fort Branch, officials say
Structure catches fire in Fort Branch, officials say