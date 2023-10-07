Henderson Lions Club hosts annual Arts and Crafts Festival over the weekend

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, hundreds of people showed up to the Henderson Lions Club annual Arts and Crafts Festival.

The event was held at Audubon Park and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The festival featured local artists selling handmade crafts and decor, holiday gifts and food trucks.

Admission to the festival is free and parking is $5.

Makenzie Barnes from Louisville went for the first time to this event with no expectations, but is glad she went.

“It’s a beautiful day, perfect fall weather,” said Barnes. “We’re walking around looking at the craft fair and eating some kettle corn. I would say it’s nice, the weather is really making it better. I’m sure going to come back next year.”

If you missed the festival Saturday, the booths and food trucks will open again Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m.

