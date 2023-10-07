Cool temperatures continue through Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today was the coldest day we have seen since May. After starting the day in the mid 40s, we only climbed into the low to mid 60s this afternoon despite plenty of sunshine. Our temperatures will fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the low 40s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Sunday. I cannot completely rule out a stray sprinkle, but we will most likely stay dry. Our temperatures will climb out of the 40s and through the 50s during the first half of the day, breaking into the low 60s around lunchtime, then topping out in the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will both be cool and sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

A warm front will swing through the Tri-State on Wednesday. That will bring us partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers, but it will also usher in warmer air from the southwest. That will push our high temperatures into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

The cold front from that same weather system will then push through our region on Friday. That will bring us our best chance of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. That cold front will also bring us another big drop in our temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s Friday but will only make it into the low 60s Saturday.

