Brace yourself for ‘Facing Evil’ new haunted attraction in Evansville

By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The brand new haunted attraction ‘Facing Evil’ is officially up and running in Evansville.

“We have friends here. A beautiful Evansville property of 12 full acres,” said owner of Dead Bird Productions, Brandon Cardinal. “We have a mix of everything, a lot of dark areas. We have a hayride that’s going to go through about six and a half acres.”

Cardinal says they will have 40 people total helping to work the attraction, but they’re looking for 50 or more, depending on the crowds they get.

“It’s enjoyment for the whole family,” says Cardinal. “We’re just happy to be able to come up here, put on a great show for Evansville and the Tri-State area and make people laugh, scream, have fun.”

Once the hayride ends, attendees will be going to ‘Carnevil,’ which is a haunt toward the back end of the property.

The ‘Carnevil’ includes characters such as Michael Myers from Halloween and Twisty the Clown from American Horror Story.

Beetlejuice even makes a special appearance to welcome guests to the event.

“People come down here they know it’s safe, they have a grand old time, get yourself a spook,” Beetlejuice told 14 News reporters.

Click here to purchase your passes online.

