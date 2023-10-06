Wyatt Franz wins Week 7 Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you missed in the Huddle earlier tonight, I’ll catch you up on who took home Week 7 Player of the Week, Boonvile’s own Wyatt Franz!

The Boonville runningback carried the ball 21 times for 200 rushing yards and scored 6 touchdowns in one game.

That ties the Boonville single game record for most touchdowns, tying Devin Mockobee’s record. We will hear from him on next week’s episode of In the Huddle.

