“We did not agree to be a guinea pig for mistakes,” Vanderburgh County moves away from child support pilot program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh, Howard, and Clay Counties were all signed on to be part of a child support pilot program called “INvest.”

The idea, according to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers, was to move away from their previous system, ISETS, into a more updated and streamlined experience.

Unfortunately, Moers says it was anything but smooth sailing.

“I agreed to be a pilot, but we did not agree to be a guinea pig for mistakes and to be developing your product,” says Moers, “a system that doesn’t work is unacceptable for child support.”

Parents like Faye Suggs say they didn’t receive their child support payments for over a month, despite the money being deposited on the other end.

“I felt like, what if that affected a child? The parent didn’t have any notice,” explains Suggs, “and it probably did affect some children, whether it would be food on the table that night and whatever supplies they need for that household.”

That’s a sentiment shared by Moers.

“Child support is very important, and it was unacceptable that people were not receiving their money and children weren’t getting the money they needed to get medicine and eat and go to school,” says Moers.

Moers says her staff had actually been handling child support payments manually as the system installed via the pilot program simply didn’t work.

“That’s completely unacceptable, so I made a trip to Indianapolis,” recalls Moers.

Moers was joined by the other two pilot counties in the state capitol as they vied to get to the bottom of what had gone wrong.

She says during meetings with the vendor, Deloitte, the plan was still to roll the program out across the State.

That’s something she says they put a stop to when they went straight to the Governor.

“The computer system that was developed was not working, and so we’re going back to ISETS until they can find someone to deliver a viable product,” says Moers.

Suggs says she did finally get her money after more than a month.

While she says she was fortunate enough to not have to rely exclusively on the child support payments, she knows there are families who do, and that’s the scariest part of this situation.

“This glitch in the system, it should’ve been worked out a little better than that,” says Suggs, “a kid could be out there right now as we speak that may not have food on the table because they’re waiting on that child support to help make ends meet.”

Moers says she encourages anybody who’s having issues receiving child support payments to reach out to their office.

14 News reached out to INvest’s creators, Deloitte, for comment, but did not hear back.

