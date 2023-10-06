USI parade float builder retiring after several decades

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI’s retired maintenance supervisor Jerry Bulger has built the university’s float for the Fall Festival Parade since 1988 with the exception due to COVID-19.

Bulger say the very first float was made with a old school bus. Each year they’ve created a new float design.

This year’s is a bit special for him, due to it being his final year.

“It feels good, and I’ve enjoyed every year. It’s a challenge to come up with a idea and to build them,” he says. “Some of them are good and some are bad. I like this the best because it has a lot of the things that I’ve enjoyed building.”

Bulger says the gazebo was made from scrap wood and the eagle is made from Styrofoam.

Be sure to catch all the fun tomorrow afternoon at 4:30 on West Franklin Street.

