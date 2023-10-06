Birthday Club
US 60 Yard Sale underway this weekend

Yard sales happening along Highway 60
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s time again for the US 60 yard sale.

It runs for 200 miles through several western Kentucky counties, including Union and Henderson Counties.

Law enforcement officials are reminding people to drive with caution, watch for pedestrians, and don’t park on the road.

Last year, folks told us it was a great way to meet their neighbors.

You can find deals on things others people don’t want anymore from dawn to dusk through Sunday.

