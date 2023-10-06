Birthday Club
Two children hospitalized following serious crash in Greenville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A police chase early this morning ended in a serious crash.

That crash happened just after 3:30 Friday morning in the 4700 of Kentucky 181 South in Greenville.

Officers say the car was found about 200 feet off the road and rescue crews had to search the cornfield to find the car and pull it out.

Two children in the car were taken to the hospital.

That highway was shut down for about three hours, but it’s back open now.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

