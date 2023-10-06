Touchdown Live! Week 8
(WFIE) - It’s week eight of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.
Touchdown Live starts on air and online around 10:25, and Touchdown Live + starts around 10:35. See both in the video player above.
We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:
Southridge at North Posey (Game of the Week)
Gibson Southern at Mt. Vernon
Castle at Central
Mater Dei at Harrison
Pike Central at Forest Park
North at Jasper
McCracken Co. at Henderson Co.
Bosse at Reitz
Vincennes Lincoln at Memorial
Casey-Westfield at Mt. Carmel
Edwards Co. at Carmi
South Spencer at North Central
Individual stories with highlights from those games are available on our sports app and sports page.
