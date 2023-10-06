Touchdown Live! Week 8

Birthday Club
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WFIE) - It’s week eight of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.

Touchdown Live starts on air and online around 10:25, and Touchdown Live + starts around 10:35. See both in the video player above.

We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:

Southridge at North Posey (Game of the Week)

Gibson Southern at Mt. Vernon

Castle at Central

Mater Dei at Harrison

Pike Central at Forest Park

North at Jasper

McCracken Co. at Henderson Co.

Bosse at Reitz

Vincennes Lincoln at Memorial

Casey-Westfield at Mt. Carmel

Edwards Co. at Carmi

South Spencer at North Central

Individual stories with highlights from those games are available on our sports app and sports page.

