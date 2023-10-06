‘This truly was an incredible experience’: Owensboro teacher to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Friday night, an Owensboro teacher will spin the ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

Owensboro teacher Maggie Jagoe played wheel, and now her episode airs tonight on WFIE.

Jagoe says the experience was truly incredible.

“This truly was an incredible experience you guys,” Jagoe said. “I got to go with some of my family, my mom, my dad, one of my nieces. I could not have imagined anything better. The producers, the people from hair and makeup, the teachers from around the country that I got to meet, I mean it truly was amazing,” she continued.

Jagoe got the opportunity during Covid when she initially submitted her applications to be on the show.

Now, you can catch her in action at 6:30 p.m. on the show.

