Teen surprises crying toddler with act of kindness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mother of two Ashley Wargel says her night out at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival turned sour when her three-year-old son Maddox started having a tantrum.

Wargel says the toddler was overwhelmed by all the lights and crowds, and she started feeling stressed when his crying started attracting a lot of stares from others.

16-year-old Michael Bartlett saw the pair struggling, and decided to take action by handing the child a stuffed red panda he won at one of the carnival games.

Wargel remembers the teen hanging out with friends as they waited in line before he approached them.

“He walked over and said, ‘I think this might make him feel better. Do you mind if I give him this stuffed animal?’

Michael Bartlett says he didn’t think twice about giving away the prize he played several rounds at the mouse game to win.

“It felt like the right thing to do to give it to him and try to cheer him up,” he said. “Because no one should have a stressful time here.”

Wargel says the interaction turned her day around. She says her toddler, Maddox, instantly took to the toy.

“Maddox grabbed that panda and hugged that panda, and it eased the moment for just a little bit just so I could get my sandwich.”

Little did she know, Wargel had run into Michael’s sister Mileigh only minutes before.

“She was just as sweet. She had the right response to Maddox trying to cut in line,” Wargel recalls.

Mileigh says it’s the same thing she would’ve wanted done for her own family.

“I know how it feels because I have a little brother that’s always around me.”

The trio reunited Thursday via Facetime after Ashley took to Facebook to track the siblings down to thank them. Mutual friends recognized Michael in a photo she posted of the teen.

Michael says he started hearing about Wargel’s call to find him from friends and family members when he was at school.

“I’m speechless,” he said. “I didn’t think it would blow up like this.”

Ashley says the small gesture taught her that a little kindness can turn your day around. She says the experience also inspired her to try to go out of her way to show kindness to others too.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.