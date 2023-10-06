Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Pro golfer, rookie father: How one Korn Ferry Tour member is balancing both

Pro golfer, rookie father: How one Korn Ferry member is balancing both
By Steve Mehling
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - For most Korn Ferry Tour golfers, nothing can trump the feeling of getting a PGA Tour Card.

This weekend, at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance, 73 golfers teed off in hopes of clinching a coveted Tour Card.

The road ends at Victoria National Golf Club, where four-year-tour golfer Shad Tuten is playing on familiar grounds.

“It’s a course where the more times you play it the more comfortable you are, and I’ve learned that just over the years,” Tuten said.

Tuten came into championship weekend with a chance to clinch two major milestones this year.

Sitting at 29th on the points leaderboard for the tour, he is just over the cusp which would put him on the PGA Tour next year, but he’s had his challenges.

“I haven’t played well as of late,” Tuten said.

While most golfers were zeroed in on the tour, Tuten had two full-time jobs to take on. Being a pro golfer, and also, becoming a father.

“I can’t say I have experience with it because I’ve never done it, this is my first,” Tuten said. “It’s something that once everything feels right at home, everything settled, it’s all good.”

Tuten and his wife, Becca, welcomed their first child Mikey into the world back in July, in the middle of the Korn Ferry Tour. While learning the balance between home and work, Tuten had his moments, but has found his stride as of late.

“The nice thing is, the past three weeks, he’s been able to travel with me and my wife too,” Tuten said. “That helps a lot. And being able to see him coming off 18 is pretty cool.”

Poised to earn himself a spot on the PGA Tour next year, Tuten sits at -2 through two days of the Championship weekend.

All eyes now lie on the final two days, where 30 golfers will earn a PGA Tour Card at the end of the day on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville nurse accused of stealing drugs
18-year-old Xavier Washington
EPD: Argument over drugs leads to shooting on W. Virginia St. in Evansville
Drugs seized in Ohio County
16 suspects charged in massive Ohio County drug bust
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge
Deer accident on Highway 41
Motorcycle rider hurt after hitting deer on Highway 41

Latest News

"I feel like a different man": Local veteran gets treatment for PTSD
“I feel like a different man”: Local veteran gets treatment for PTSD
“We did not agree to be a guinea pig for mistakes,” Vanderburgh County moves away from child...
“We did not agree to be a guinea pig for mistakes,” Vanderburgh County moves away from child support pilot program
Conquering the carnival rides: 14 News takes a ride on the ‘Supernova 360′
Conquering the carnival rides: 14 News takes a ride on the ‘Supernova 360′
USI parade float builder retiring after several decades
USI parade float builder retiring after several decades