Princeton’s Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces back in WNBA finals Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WFIE) - Princeton’s Jackie Young could soon earn her second WNBA title.

If it happens, her team, the Las Vegas Aces, will be the first WNBA team to win back to back titles in more than 20 years.

Last year was the first championship victory in franchise history for the Aces.

The 2023 five game series against the New York Liberty starts this Sunday at 2 p.m.

The other games are scheduled October 11, 15, 18, and 20.

This comes after a record long season of 40 games.

Young, who is the pride of Princeton, holds too many titles to name, including IHSAA state champion, NCAA champion, and Olympic Gold Medalist,

She was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA in 2019.

Young graduated from Princeton Community High School in 2016 as the leading scorer (girls’ or boys’ basketball) in Indiana high school history with 3,268 points.

She still holds that record.

