Police: Man arrested after stealing car, running from officers

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say they were called late Thursday night about a stolen car out of Henderson that was near Island Ford Road.

They say the driver of the car, later identified as Joseph Carter, was driving recklessly.

Police say when they tried to pull over Carter, he sped up and continued to evade them.

A report shows that’s when he went into a cornfield near U.S. 41-A.

Police say Carter tried to get back on the road, but he crashed into a ditch.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and then booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Carter is facing multiple drug possession, DUI, and reckless driving charges.

