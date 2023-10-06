Birthday Club
Plea deal reached for former Oakland City Police Officer accused of attempted murder

Donald Carlisle
Donald Carlisle(Mobile Patrol)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The former law enforcement officer accused of firing a gun at a moving vehicle has reached a plea deal.

Donald J. Carlisle is a former Oakland City Police Officer, and worked for the department until 2020.

Records show in 2021, there was a party on East Easy Street, and Carlisle got into a fight with a woman.

Witnesses say they heard Carlisle threatening the woman, then firing shots.

Officials say the woman was hit with debris, and Carlisle was charged with attempted murder.

Court records show Friday, Carlisle waived his rights and pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement.

Sentencing is set for November 1.

We are waiting to hear back from the special prosecutor in the case to learn more about the terms of the plea agreement.

