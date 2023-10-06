One month out from mayoral, gubernatorial races in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the race for Mayor continues to draw the lion’s share of attention.

Republican Natalie Rascher, Democrat Stephanie Terry and Libertarian Michael Daugherty are vying to fill the seat left vacant by outgoing Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The Evansville City Council could see some major changes in the new year. Republican Incumbents Ron Bean and Jonathan Weaver are looking to keep their seats on the Council.

They’re joined by Republican Ed Bassemier and Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green and Courtney Johnson in that race. The top 3 vote-getters will take seats on the council.

Elsewhere on the council, 1st Ward Councilman Democrat Ben Trockman is defending his seat against Republican Josh Edwards.

In the City’s second ward, Republican Martes Rivera is looking to unseat Democrat Incumbent Missy Mosby.

Democrat Incumbent Zac Heronemus is facing off with Republican Joe Kratochvil in Ward 3.

In Kentucky, all eyes are focused on the race for Governor. Current Attorney General, Republican Daniel Cameron is looking to take the Commonwealth’s top seat from Democrat Andy Beshear.

Locally – Sharon Nesmith, Jerry Ray Davis and Titius Willis will look to finish the unexpired term of the late Larry Maglinger on the Owensboro City Commission.

As a reminder, Early voting begins on October 11th and runs until November 6th.

