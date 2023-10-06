Officers called to shots fired near downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officers have been called to a shots fired incident near downtown Evansville.

Police received the call at 8:43 p.m. and responded to the scene at the 1300 block W. Virginia Street, according to dispatch.

14 News has a crew on scene and reports several police cruisers and an ambulance in the area. We are following this story and will update with more details.

