Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Officers called to shots fired near downtown Evansville

Shots fired in Evansville
Shots fired in Evansville(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officers have been called to a shots fired incident near downtown Evansville.

Police received the call at 8:43 p.m. and responded to the scene at the 1300 block W. Virginia Street, according to dispatch.

14 News has a crew on scene and reports several police cruisers and an ambulance in the area. We are following this story and will update with more details.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville nurse accused of stealing drugs
Accident on I-69
Helmet saves motorcycle rider during scary crash near Evansville
Going out? Here’s a look at the recent restaurant reports in Vanderburgh Co.
Dateline preview: Show to feature murder of Fairfield teen
New preview: Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries

Latest News

Road Closed
Highway intersection outside Owensboro expected to stay closed overnight
Robinson Miles Fall Festival MOS
14 News gets hands-on and learns how to cook a Pronto Pup
Oldest booth at the Fall Festival shares their history
Oldest booth at the Fall Festival shares its history
NBC Dateline to air “The Note” about Tri-State murder
NBC Dateline to air ‘The Note’ about Tri-State murder