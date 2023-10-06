A new take on a horror classic: USI stages a production of Dracula

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we get further into October, you may be seeing more signs of the season around town, from haunted houses to pumpkin patches and more. Signs of Halloween will soon be on stage as well.

USI’s theater department is hard at work preparing to stage a production of Dracula. This version of the play incorporates modern themes and commentaries, and may not be the same story you remember.

“We’re looking at what creates a vampire and what a vampire really is,” said professional actor Jesse Luttrell.

“It kind of explores the idea of the patriarchy,” said production director and USI theatre professor Eric Altheide.

“You really just need to listen to the words that are being spoken,” said USI theatre student Via Wagner.

“It’s the women rescuing themselves,” said USI theatre student Michael Woywood.

This version of the classic horror tale not only empowers many of its characters, but it also recasts some of the traditionally male characters as women, including the vampire hunter Dr. Van Helsing.

“What, you were expecting a withered, old Dutch man?” said Wagner, who plays Van Helsing.

The actors say it’s a powerful story which they think will resonate with women, as well as anyone who has ever felt powerless.

“This is just a very much more intense version of what that is,” said Wagner. “I think everyone can relate to just wishing that they could have that power inside them, and you can.”

Aside from the unique themes in the story, there are also technical challenges to the production.

“Every time that somebody dies there is a huge explosion of blood,” said Altheide.

The cast and crew say it’s been surprisingly easy to pair the scares and blood of the traditional story with the show’s thoughtful commentary.

“It gives an audience an opportunity to still have all of the bloody camp of the traditional Dracula story, but then it’s kind of surrounding this really thought-provoking social construct of a show,” said Altheide.

The actor behind the legendary vampire is Jesse Luttrell, a professional actor USI brought in from New York not only to act in the play, but also to mentor the student actors.

USI staff say this is something they do once a year, and the students say they’ve benefited a lot from the professionals’ tips and advice.

“That’s not something I would have learned from a class,” said Woywood, who plays Dr. Seward in the production. “It’s just something that you pick up in the professional world. So yeah, that’s been incredible.”

As the cast and crew complete their final rehearsals, they say they’re eager to bring the show to life.

“Well I hope you come to see Dracula,” said Luttrell, in a strong Transylvanian accent. “I think it will be a bloody good time.”

The show will run from October 12th through the 15th, and tickets are already on sale.

