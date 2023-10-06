Kid caught at school with marijuana leads to man’s arrest

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department says they arrested a man after following a tip about him growing marijuana in his house.

According to a release, detectives say that discovery was made after McLean County Sheriff’s Office told them a minor brought marijuana to school.

Officers then went to David Huffines’ home to follow up on the tip.

A release shows Huffines admitted to having marijuana growing in his home, but did not give officers permission to search the home.

After receiving a search warrant, police say they found seven plants.

Police say they also found a small baggie of hallucinogen mushrooms, a roll of reflective paper, and a loaded shotgun.

Huffines is facing multiple charges including cultivating marijuana, possession and wanton endangerment.

