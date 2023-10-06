“I feel like a different man”: Local veteran gets treatment for PTSD

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Studies show 7% of all veterans will experience PTSD at some point in their life, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Danny Benningfield is a former United States Marine who suffers from PTSD.

Benningfield says he’s been experiencing PTSD for two decades.

“Nightmares at night, can’t sleep, can’t eat, worried something’s gonna happen all the time. I’ve lost a lot of friends over it, lost jobs, family members,” Benningfield said.

After receiving treatment this week to help though, Benningfield says he can finally hear the birds chirping outside again.

Benningfield says he’s an entirely different person.

“It took away a lot of fear. I felt like I was in a field of daisies and dandelions, nothing around, it was amazing,” Benningfield said.

Benningfield says he got a new treatment for his PTSD called Stellate Ganglion Block.

“The synthetic nervous system in our brain controls our fight or flight. Repetitive stimuli like that can result in the nervous system staying on. It’s my job to slow that down to turn that off,” anesthesiologist at Beacon Orthopedics said Dr. Justin Kruer.

Kruer says SGB has been around for decades for things like migraines, but is only a few years old for treating PTSD.

“PTSD is mistakenly thought of as a condition in which people don’t have good coping skills but that’s not the case at all, there’s a biological reason people get PTSD,” Kruer said.

The procedure adds a nerve block, injected into your neck to temper your fight or flight response.

Kruer says the procedure takes no more than five minutes and has an unbelievably low risk. The problem is that insurance doesn’t cover it.

“The cost is $500 per procedure,″ Kruer said.

For Benningfield, his expense was covered by the Chip Terry Foundation, a foundation that helps first responders and veterans.

Even if he would’ve had to pay though, he says it would’ve been worth every penny.

“I feel like a different man and I haven’t felt like that in years,” Benningfield said.

Benningfield says he’s going back for his second session at the end of the month.

Kruer says after two sessions, the nerve block medication can last up to a year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.