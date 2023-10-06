Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

“I feel like a different man”: Local veteran gets treatment for PTSD

"I feel like a different man": Local veteran gets treatment for PTSD
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Studies show 7% of all veterans will experience PTSD at some point in their life, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Danny Benningfield is a former United States Marine who suffers from PTSD.

Benningfield says he’s been experiencing PTSD for two decades.

“Nightmares at night, can’t sleep, can’t eat, worried something’s gonna happen all the time. I’ve lost a lot of friends over it, lost jobs, family members,” Benningfield said.

After receiving treatment this week to help though, Benningfield says he can finally hear the birds chirping outside again.

Benningfield says he’s an entirely different person.

“It took away a lot of fear. I felt like I was in a field of daisies and dandelions, nothing around, it was amazing,” Benningfield said.

Benningfield says he got a new treatment for his PTSD called Stellate Ganglion Block.

“The synthetic nervous system in our brain controls our fight or flight. Repetitive stimuli like that can result in the nervous system staying on. It’s my job to slow that down to turn that off,” anesthesiologist at Beacon Orthopedics said Dr. Justin Kruer.

Kruer says SGB has been around for decades for things like migraines, but is only a few years old for treating PTSD.

“PTSD is mistakenly thought of as a condition in which people don’t have good coping skills but that’s not the case at all, there’s a biological reason people get PTSD,” Kruer said.

The procedure adds a nerve block, injected into your neck to temper your fight or flight response.

Kruer says the procedure takes no more than five minutes and has an unbelievably low risk. The problem is that insurance doesn’t cover it.

“The cost is $500 per procedure,″ Kruer said.

For Benningfield, his expense was covered by the Chip Terry Foundation, a foundation that helps first responders and veterans.

Even if he would’ve had to pay though, he says it would’ve been worth every penny.

“I feel like a different man and I haven’t felt like that in years,” Benningfield said.

Benningfield says he’s going back for his second session at the end of the month.

Kruer says after two sessions, the nerve block medication can last up to a year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville nurse accused of stealing drugs
18-year-old Xavier Washington
EPD: Argument over drugs leads to shooting on W. Virginia St. in Evansville
Drugs seized in Ohio County
16 suspects charged in massive Ohio County drug bust
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge
Deer accident on Highway 41
Motorcycle rider hurt after hitting deer on Highway 41

Latest News

“We did not agree to be a guinea pig for mistakes,” Vanderburgh County moves away from child...
“We did not agree to be a guinea pig for mistakes,” Vanderburgh County moves away from child support pilot program
Conquering the carnival rides: 14 News takes a ride on the ‘Supernova 360′
Conquering the carnival rides: 14 News takes a ride on the ‘Supernova 360′
Shad Tuten at Victoria National Golf Club competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship...
Pro golfer, rookie father: How one Korn Ferry Tour member is balancing both
USI parade float builder retiring after several decades
USI parade float builder retiring after several decades