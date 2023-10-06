Highway intersection outside Owensboro expected to stay closed overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers going through the small community of Sorgho in Daviess County might find it difficult getting through the area.

That’s because a pole is down at the intersection of Highway 1154 and Highway 56, according to Daviess County Central Dispatch.

Officials reached out to 14 News shortly after 8 p.m. to share details about the closure, which they say is expected to last seven to eight hours.

We’re told dispatch officials will announce when the scene has been cleared and reopened.

