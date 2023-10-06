Birthday Club
Highway intersection outside Owensboro expected to stay closed overnight

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers going through the small community of Sorgho in Daviess County might find it difficult getting through the area.

That’s because a pole is down at the intersection of Highway 1154 and Highway 56, according to Daviess County Central Dispatch.

Officials reached out to 14 News shortly after 8 p.m. to share details about the closure, which they say is expected to last seven to eight hours.

We’re told dispatch officials will announce when the scene has been cleared and reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

