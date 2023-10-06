Hear from both TD Live: Game of the Week Head Coaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our TD Live game of the week for week 8 will be North Posey hosting Southridge, so let’s hear from both Head Coaches ahead of the game.

It’s a big implications in the Pocket Athletic Conference “small school” division. Both the Raiders and Vikings are 4-0, in the conference, and the winner will clinch at least a share, of the conference title! We spoke with both coaches, about the matchup, beginning with the visiting Raiders, who come in 5-2 overall, and riding a two-game winning streak.

Looking ahead at the matchup, Southridge Head Coach Scott Buening knows his opponent has plenty of experience.

“North Posey, this senior class, it’s a very accomplished group and they’ve got some underclassmen too that are really good and that bring a lot to the table,” said Coach Buening. “We hands down feel like it’s the best North Posey team we’ve seen, and I’ve been here 11 years. I think they’re a team that could maek a deep run in the tournament.”

As for the Vikings, North Posey is having a strong season, at 6-1, scoring no less than 34 points in all their wins. Head coach Waylon Schenk is excited about his team getting to host such a big game.

“This community really does a great job of coming out and supporting us,” said Coach Schenk. “They come out and support us when we’re .500, let alone when we’re playing for a conference title, so we expect it to be a really wild atmosphere in Poseyville tomorrow. Huntingburg’s a great community as well, and I know they’re going to travel well, so it should be a great atmosphere for our kids.”

North Posey and Southridge will kick off at 6:30 Central Time, in Poseyville.

