Half Pot reaches million-dollar milestone despite dreary Fall Festival weather

Fall Festival illuminates the night sky
Fall Festival illuminates the night sky
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rain couldn’t completely wash out the money pouring into the West Side Nut Club Half Pot on the Fall Festival’s fourth day.

In the last minutes of the night, the half pot inched right over the $1,000,000 milestone.

The Nut Club was able to reach this monumental amount thanks to the drive-thru ticket booths that were set up a couple days before the festival took off.

Tickets will be sold during festival hours on Friday and Saturday. Click here for more information.

