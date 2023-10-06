Birthday Club
10/6 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Developing overnight in Evansville, two people were shot on Virginia Street.

This morning, an 18-year-old is in jail facing charges from that shooting.

We’re learning more about a massive drug bust in Ohio County Thursday.

16 people were arrested and more than 40 charges were filed.

The United States economy is dealing with three major strikes, but it appears there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s looking like a packed weekend for The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby will be live on West Franklin Street throughout sunrise to give us a look at what we can expect this weekend.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

